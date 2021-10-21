Catsy Recognized as a G2 High Performer in Fall 2021
Business software review platform G2 recognizes Catsy PIM solution as a high-performing tool based on user feedbackCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catsy, a product information management software pioneer, has received acknowledgment as one of G2’s High Performer Software this Fall 2021. The recognition reflects the PIM system as a user-optimized tool that allows businesses to organize, optimize, and publish their product content to e-commerce channels, sales reps, and online and print catalogs.
Catsy’s CEO, Ceejay stated, “We are proud to receive G2’s acknowledgment once again because it means we are delivering on the promise of raising user productivity with one central platform for managing product content and publishing to a variety of channels.”
In Summer 2019, Catsy received a High Performer Badge due to its user-optimized technology and multichannel e-commerce functionalities. Later that year, G2 ranked Catsy among the top 50 B2B Companies in Chicago based on feedback from users of the PIM service. Since then, Catsy PIM software has helped many businesses grow by organizing and consolidating their product database.
Users on G2 consistently rate the Catsy solution highest in its ease of use, quality of support, and ease of setup. One user’s review about Catsy on G2 states, “Our content organization and productivity has increased substantially!”
Catsy’s robust PIM platform empowers mid-size and small-to-medium businesses to keep their existing systems connected. The Catsy solution includes digital asset management (DAM). When combined, PIM and DAM provide a centralized platform for users to access both product data and rich media. The Chicago-based company also scored high for its customer success team’s ability to guide, onboard, and support customers.
ABOUT CATSY:
Established in 2017, Catsy empowers businesses by simplifying the way content is managed and published across channels. The Catsy PIM is a web-based system that stores product data, specifications, descriptions, images, and other company assets, streamlining content importing and exporting. Catsy’s centralized PIM & DAM solution creates smoother workflows within an organization, allowing users to author and manage product content all in one space.
Committed to driving high-quality performance for small-to-medium e-commerce businesses, Catsy navigates client relationships with a high level of integrity and kindness. The PIM solution serves businesses by offering multi-channel publishing to Amazon, Walmart, Grainger, and more. For more information, visit www.catsy.com.
