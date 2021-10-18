OHRV Accident in Barrington

CONTACT: Conservation Officer William Jones 603-271-3361 October 18, 2021

Barrington, NH – On October 15, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single, off highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) crash involving a male operator and minor passenger near the residence of 65 Brooks Road in Barrington.

Jack Rigal, 37, of Barrington, New Hampshire, was operating an OHRV on Brooks Road with his minor son as a passenger when he lost control of the OHRV when attempting to turn off the pubic way onto private land and struck a tree. Rigal sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Rigal and his passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers are investigating the incident. Based on interviews, statements, and observations at the scene it appears speed was the primary cause of the crash along with secondary issues, operating an OHRV on a public way, and having a minor passenger without a helmet, all violations each carry fine up to $1,000.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted by the Barrington Police Department and Barrington Ambulance, who transported Rigal to Frisbie Hospital in Rochester.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to operate in accordance with the rules and regulations of the state and always wear safety equipment while operating an OHRV.