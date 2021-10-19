Getting World “Serious” About Where Baseball Originated: Europe 0, USA 1
Why There Isn’t a European Baseball World Series
Americans play baseball with American bats, American baseballs, American baseball gloves and American bases—all stuff that was first created in the USA. Not Europe.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that the World Series is approaching, let’s get serious: Baseball originated in the USA, not Europe. This reversal of baseball-origin history is based on findings inside a new book, “The Obvious Isn’t … in Baseball: Why Baseball Comes from the USA. Not Europe. ”
— Winston J Perez
This book uses a concept model to deconstruct baseball in making its case.
Most researchers or historians believe that American baseball originated in Europe. Baseball from Europe? Seriously? The new book’s author, Winston Perez, immediately throws out a hard, fast curveball pitch to challenge that thesis: “Why isn’t there a world series of baseball in Europe if it started there?” Perez suggests the answer is found in the question itself. True baseball is homegrown.
The games played in Europe that many have pointed to as the source of American baseball, are “different animals,” says Perez, and thus they have nothing to do with American baseball or the upcoming World Series.
In his book, Perez suggests that the European argument boils down to this: “They threw something toward someone who used something to hit it back somewhere and run. So that must be the source of American baseball? I don’t think so,” says Perez. His book offers 20-plus concept-based insights on why baseball comes from the USA.
Perez is also the author of a groundbreaking and award-winning book — a semifinalist for the BookLife Prize — called “Concerning the Nature and Structure of Concept.” One review has described concept modeling as “the business world’s theory of relativity.” Perez says this core discipline is a way for those with ideas for films, businesses or technology to get to the essence of their projects and perfect them. A BlueInk reviewer called his book “a startling fresh perspective on our world.”
