Consumer Alert: Fake Postings Target North Carolina’s Hot Job Market

Monday, October 18, 2021

Scammers are looking to take advantage of North Carolina’s hot job market. Last week, our office received a report of a North Carolina community college targeted with fake job postings designed to steal student’s information. The job posting spoofed a local company and asked students to send in their resume, personal identifying information, and financial account information. Once scammers get this information, they can use it to steal victim’s identity and their money.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself from job posting scams:

Contact the company directly using contact information listed on their website to verify that a job posting is legitimate.

Do not give out your personal or financial information before an interview. Know that legitimate businesses will not ask for your bank account information before hiring you.

Take your time to think over the offer before you accept. Remember, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Call our office at 877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/complaint if you think you have been the victim of a scam.