We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Houston, Texas

Along with being able to offer more options at better prices, we know We Insure’s focus on customer service will give us the tools and knowledge necessary to provide that experience.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Complete in Houston.
As a second-generation real estate professional – and top producer – Agent in Charge Adam Yera is well-versed in the value of helping people achieve their homeownership goals. “We wanted to be sure we could provide the highest quality experience for our RE/MAX agents and customers,” Yera says. “We decided to go with We Insure because, along with being able to offer more options at better prices, we know We Insure’s focus on customer service will give us the tools and knowledge necessary to provide that experience.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “Because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing, our franchise partners can focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
