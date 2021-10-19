Global Smart Retail Market 2021-2027 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts By Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Smart Retail Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Retail Market is accounted for $14.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $84.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of big data analytics, machine learning, block chain, and artificial intelligence technologies by retailers and reducing cost of electronic components are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a high risk of customer data thefts is restraining the market growth.
Based on application, the foot-traffic monitoring segment is likely to have a huge demand due to continuous rise in population and its increase in awareness among retailers. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it has a large number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, and other types of retail stores.
Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Retail Market include Amazon, Bosch Group, Broadcom Limited, Cisco Systems, First Data, Google LLC, Honeywell, Huawei Investment & Holding, IBM Corporation, Ingenico, Intel, LG Display, Par Technology, PAX Global Technology, Softbank Robotics Holdings and Verifone.
Smart Retail market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Smart Retail market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
