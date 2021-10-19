NBA Greats, Steve Smith & Dikembe Mutombo; Actor/ Comedian, Chris Tucker Join SagerStrong FDN at Annual Golf Tournament

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA (October 18, 2021) Former NBA Stars and Friends of the SagerStrong Foundation, Steve Smith and Dikembe Mutombo, along with Actor and Comedian, Chris Tucker joined the SagerStrong Foundation at the fourth annual Living Out Loud Golf Tournament to help raise funds for blood cancer research. The tournament was held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Hawks Ridge Golf Club located in Ball Ground, Georgia. Originally created in 2016 by the late sports broadcaster, Craig Sager and his wife, Stacy, the Living Out Loud Tournament, supports the mission of the SagerStrong Foundation and gives hope where it is needed most by the families dealing with a blood cancer diagnosis. You can continue to support the SagerStrong Foundation through the extended Golf Tournament Online Auction to bid on unique sports and entertainment auction items.

Over $50,000 was raised during the tournament, a portion of which will help fund clinical trials and blood cancer research. The four-person scramble format Shotgun start tournament featured a fun day of golf, cool contests, fun food and drink stations, silent auction, and post golf awards ceremony. 92.9 The Game Sports Station was on hand to broadcast LIVE all day to capture all the fun and excitement of the day!

Mutombo Coffee, from Dikembe’s native country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chick-Fil-A Canton, and Duck Donuts East Cobb provided a little pick-me-up for all the golfers as they registered and made their way to the practice range. Tito’s Vodka Woodford Reserve, and local brewery, Three Taverns, was on hand to keep all the golfers hydrated on a beautiful sunny day —in the spirit of Craig Sager! Bentley provided a car display for photos and awarded the winner of the longest drive on hole 17 a Bentley for a week!

The post golf awards ceremony featured a light dinner, a silent auction with unique experiences and sports memorabilia. Winning bidders went home with some cool sports memorabilia, including framed Trae Young and Larry Bird jerseys; luxury vacation trips to Tuscany, Cabo, and Pebble Beach; Sports tickets to GA Tech vs GA Football game, tickets to the Atlanta Hawks and concerts tickets to Harry Styles, The Weeknd and more at State Farm Arena; golf packages to Orlando and The Masters, plus so much more! One lucky winner went home with a one-of-a-kind framed Craig Sager Jacket, and another with one of Craig’s colorful ties – both of which were worn on the sidelines of NBA games during his legendary broadcasting career.

"We are thankful to our all of donors and participants who help make our 4th Living Out Loud SagerStrong Foundation Golf Tournament at Hawks Ridge a great success this year, said Stacy Sager, SagerStrong Foundation President. “Golf was a passion of Craig's; he always had fun covering the PGA Championship for TNT and playing golf in every city he covered an NBA game. We are excited to continue building Craig's legacy this year at such a wonderful course."

Thank you to our generous Living Out Loud Tournament sponsors including: The Aspire Group, Alston & Bird, Angel Oak Companies, Chick Fil-A Canton, Cumberland Group, Ernst Concrete, NBC Sports, The Prabhu Family, PT Solutions Physical Therapy, Woodford Reserve, Northside Hospital, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Athletes for Israel, C[S]E, Green Financial, Valor Insurance, Wicked Wings Bridgemill, and Three Taverns Craft Beers.

About the SAGERSTRONG Foundation
Craig Sager was a Turner Sports Broadcaster and NBA Sideline Reporter, known for his colorful suits and ties, with a personality to match. Sager succumbed to cancer in 2016. Stacy and Craig Sager started the SAGERSTRONG Foundation in the hope that, one day, leukemia patients and their families will never have to go through the battle they have endured. The mission of the SAGERSTRONG Foundation is to give hope to those who need it most. For more information, please visit sagerstrongfoundation.org.

About Hawks Ridge
Legendary golf architect, Bob Cupp calls Hawks Ridge his greatest achievement, and those who have played it agree. In its first year, Hawks Ridge was named to Golf Digest’s Top 100 and has been called “an Augusta National for the 21st century.” For more information about the course, please visit: Hawks Ridge Golf Course.

