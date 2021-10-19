2021 Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market By Application Analysis - Commercial, Residential & Public Infrastructure
Stratistics MRC report, Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Outlook Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is accounted for $30.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $57.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Change in lifestyle and raise in purchasing authority of middle-class population is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the environmental impact is hampering the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology is creating ample opportunities across the globe.
Based on the type, the toilet sinks/water closets segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to initiatives by the administration of developing nations to develop access to necessary sanitation and preserve hygiene are the key factor for this growth. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing population and infrastructural growth have improved the use of this market in different applications.
Some of the key players profiled in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market include Kohler Co., RAK Ceramics, Toto Ltd, Geberit Group, HSIL Limited, Duravit AG, Ideal Standard International S.A., Villeroy&Boch, Duratex S.A., Roca Group, LIXIL Corporation, Lecico Bathrooms, Jaquar, Eagle Ceramics Ltd. and Sanyo Ceramics.
