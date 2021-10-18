Premier’s First Student Housing Procurement Project Completed In Less Than 17 Weeks
Hospitality best practices helped the team to deliver a tight turnaround amidst extreme pandemic-induced supply chain issues
As our first project in this vertical, we’re delighted to have been able to help our client complete the work on time and budget in just 17 weeks.”DALLAS, TX, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University Park, Penn.—Premier, an end-to-end design, procurement, capital management, and project management firm best known for its 25-year track record in hospitality, completed its first student housing project in July. Premier handled FF&E procurement and installation for the public areas of three buildings in downtown State College, Penn.
— Hector Sanchez
COVID-19 has telescoped timelines and added challenges for the delivery of necessary project elements from appliances to paint. The pandemic has also substantially raised cost categories. With a tight budget for the three buildings, Premier had to manage the budget and schedule to successfully debut the reimagined spaces by the critical late July deadline. With students moving in early in August, the team had little flexibility on that date.
“We signed onto the project in early April,” says Premier CEO Hector Sanchez. “Our team excelled in streamlining the process, leveraging supplier relationships, and finding alternate SKUs when needed. As our first project in this vertical, we’re delighted to have been able to help our client complete the work on time and budget in just 17 weeks.”
The palette of finishes and furnishings serves as a modern update on the vintage styling the buildings are known for. Clean lines and simple shapes provide a cool backdrop for study, social interaction or quiet time. Wood textures upgrade the ambiance.
“We pulled in our expertise in hospitality procurement to execute these projects,” says Lynn Linczyc, Premier’s Senior Vice President of Procurement. “Because of the volume of our annual orders, we can procure at a lower cost than independent owners, drive higher quality and faster delivery.”
###
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC), is a full-service firm with over 25 years of expertise across interior design and architecture, procurement, project management, construction development and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality and multifamily industry’s increasingly complex problems; from straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom design renovations, their team of professionals is dedicated to design excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides services that are unmatched, bringing their clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information, please visit www.premierpm.com.
Hannah Maggiore
Premier
+1 972-778-9490
hannahmaggiore@premierpm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn