Gas production and supplies: results for 9.5 months

October 18, 2021, 13:10

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 399.4 billion cubic meters of gas in the first 9.5 months of 2021, which is 16.6 per cent (or 56.7 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of last year.

Gazprom ramped up its domestic supplies from the gas transmission system by 16.6 per cent (or by 26.1 billion cubic meters) over said period of 2021.

The Company increased its gas exports to the countries beyond the FSU to 152.2 billion cubic meters, which is higher than the figure for the same period of 2020 by 13.1 per cent (or by 17.6 billion cubic meters). Gazprom continues supplying gas at near-record levels.

Specifically, Gazprom increased gas supplies to Turkey (+125.3 per cent), Germany (+28.2 per cent), Italy (+16.3 per cent), Romania (+288.6 per cent), Serbia (+112.1 per cent), Bulgaria (+52.7 per cent), Poland (+10 per cent), Greece (+12.9 per cent), and Finland (+15.3 per cent).

Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline continue growing.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the withdrawal season at European underground gas storage facilities began on October 13 (versus October 12 last year). The transition to winter mode is taking place while the gas inventories in Europe’s UGS facilities are at their lowest in years. The negative difference against last year’s inventories is 18.5 billion cubic meters of gas. Only 71 per cent of the amount of gas withdrawn from European facilities in the last season was replenished.

On October 5, the withdrawal season began at Ukraine’s UGS facilities. As of that date, the negative difference in inventories versus last year was above 33 per cent (or 9 billion cubic meters of gas).