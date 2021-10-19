Inhalio Showcases Digital Scent Transformation Solutions at CES 2022 Paris Preview
Digital Scent 3.0 Platform Used to Create New IoT Home and Automotive Scent Devices
We are the only company in the world that has a digital scent platform with a comprehensive technology stack and is market proven.”ST MALO, FRANCE, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday, October 19, Paris, France, today at CES 2022 Unveiled, Inhalio, a global leader in digital scent systems, gave a sneak preview of its latest generation of IoT Home and Automotive Digital Scent Transformation solutions built on its market-proven Digital Scent 3.0 Platform. Showcased were an innovative IoT home fragrance diffuser, ideal for companies making the move from scented candles and wet oil-based diffusers to a cleaner, healthier solution that meets the needs of the new digital consumer. Inhalio also demonstrated its advanced automotive scent diffuser designs that, like their in-home cousins, can be fully integrated with voice command controls, environmental lighting, music, and video, giving consumers a unique and complete multi-sensory experience.
— Keith Kelsen
“Our Digital Scent Transformation program, coupled with our Digital Scent 3.0 Platform, is enabling companies targeting IoT home and automotive to quickly establish and grow their presence in these markets, and do so in a healthier and more compelling manner,” said Keith Kelsen, CEO of Inhalio. “We are the only company in the world that has a digital scent platform with a comprehensive technology stack and is market proven. With this, companies have an unprecedented ability to transform their business, increase sales, and create customer relationships that are highly engaging through a subscription model.”
The Inhalio IoT Home Diffuser system delivers a complete multi-sensory experience based on the user’s requested mood. Users can begin by simply giving a voice command to Alexa, Siri, or Google Home such as “set a romantic mood.” Alexa communicates directly with the Inhalio Cloud which sets into motion the coordination of mood-mapped scent experiences with all the other IoT home devices the user has associated with that “mood,” such as: specific LED lighting colors and brightness, a particular genre of music or a playlist, the temperature of the room, or any other associated home IoT device.
In the automotive marketplace, such as rideshare fleets, the Inhalio IoT Mobility Diffuser can entertain riders with a unique Adventure Ride multi-sensory experience. Riders can interact with a touch screen and choose from several travel destination experiences – Maldives Beach, Buddhist Temple, Alpine Hike, and Fields of Provence. When the rider touches the Fields of Provence, a short video of the lavender fields of Provence plays accompanied by soothing music, the in-car diffuser scents the cabin with the calming fragrance of lavender, and bluish-purple lighting can be triggered to heighten the effect.
These multi-sensory, mood-mapped experiences are made possible by Inhalio’s Digital Scent 3.0 Platform. The platform is available as a B2B2C white label solution to brands and manufacturers and provides a complete IoT and cloud-based system to enable digital scent transformation. The technology stack represents more than 100,000 man-hours of digital scent technology development, software programming, product testing and QA. The Digital Scent 3.0 platform is comprised of four fundamental cornerstones:
Scent Infusion – Polymer Scent Medium, Scent Diffusion Profiles, and Intelligent Scent Cartridges
Scent Diffusion – Precision Dry-air IoT Diffusers with multiple network connectivity options
Smart Control – Smartphone Apps, Voice Control, M2M and Biometric Triggering, and APIs
Cloud Control – Full Management, Monitoring, Device Usage Insights, and Support Ticketing
About Inhalio: Inhalio, a global leader in digital scent systems, is enabling large corporations to make the digital scent transformation into IoT Home & Automotive markets with its Digital Scent 3.0 Platform. Inhalio digital dry-air diffusion and intelligent scent cartridge technology unleashes the power of science and scent to significantly enhance in-vehicle experiences, deliver fine fragrances into home markets, and support health, wellness, and wellbeing solutions. For more information, please visit: www.inhalio.com
Contact: Michael Foster mike.foster@inhalio.com (+1) 831 359 9288
Michael Foster
Inhalio
+1 831-359-9288
mike.foster@inhalio.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn