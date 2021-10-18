Image Recognition for Retail Execution – ParallelDots partners with Kvados for Central European Markets
ParallelDots Inc., an AI company specializes in automated retail audits for CPG & retail brands has partnered with Kvados, a CRM provider for field sales teamLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParallelDots, Inc., an artificial intelligence company that provides automated retail audits solutions for CPG and retail brands is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Kvados, a leading mobile CRM provider for field sales teams in Central Europe.
With this partnership, ParallelDots and Kvados bring a synergistic solution to their Czech and Slovak markets - ParallelDots’ flagship product ShelfWatch has revolutionized retail execution for CPG and retail brands, by using image recognition and AI technology to generate actionable insights on retail store parameters. Kvados’ myAVIS CRM on the other hand, is a powerful sales force automation tool that streamlines the entire retail audit process for sales representatives. When ParallelDots’ ShelfWatch and Kvados’ myAvis are used as a single interface, an entire store can be audited within minutes - with accuracy numbers as high as 98%.
"At ParallelDots, our focus is on creating winning solutions for our clients that bring maximum impact with minimum change management. Our integrated offering with myAVIS CRM enables current and future customers to use a single interface and drive efficiency across their field teams in the most cost-effective manner", said Ankit Narayan Singh, Co-Founder and CTO of ParallelDots.
Miroslav Hampel, CEO of Kvados added “ Our company KVADOS has been developing its products for a long time. Both through our own development, and integration with the products and technologies of the partners. Our goal is to bring our clients the most innovative products to increase their productivity. We are glad that we found such a product and solution in cooperation with the company ParallelDots. The first presentation and pilot project showed us high sales potential for our clients thanks to high efficiency in replacing manual monitoring of shelf execution and automated image processing. I look forward to further joint projects and the development of cooperation with ParallelDots. ”
ParallelDots and Kvados have successfully deployed the single interface of ShelfWatch and myAvis for a renowned coffee brand in Slovakia. The brand now has access to real-time and accurate, actionable insights which improves the brand’s in-store strategy, retail execution and category planning.
About ParallelDots-
The company is one of the best artificial intelligence research groups in the world. It was founded in the USA, but has a major development center in India. ParallelDots works with companies around the world and specializes specifically in Image Recognition. ParallelDots’ flagship product, ShelfWatch was launched in 2018, helping companies optimize in-store exposure and maximize sales. ParallelDots' clients include market leaders such as Unilever, Mondeléz, BAT and many others.
About KVADOS -
Since 1992, KVADOS has been one of the major manufacturers of its own software solutions, primarily for the commercial and manufacturing companies segment. With a background of 150 specialists and its own research department, it brings highly innovative solutions to the market. Whether in the field of mobile myAVIS® CRM, which supports business teams across Central Europe, but also with other highly sophisticated solutions.
