Cloud Testing Market | Key drivers, Business Insights and Future Trends by 2027
The cloud testing market is witnessing positive growth due to DevOps and the cloud’s advent and rapid adoption and other efficient and automated services.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud-based testing offers several benefits over traditional one such as scalability, cost-cutting, easily customizable, time-saving, faster & comprehensive testing, and dynamic availability of testing environment, which drives the market growth. In addition, growth in the adoption of cloud technology in every industry vertical further fuels the market growth. However, factors, such as the constant need for new environment infrastructure, infrastructure issues, high initial investment, and security & privacy concerns, restraint the growth of the market. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements in cloud testing and integration of cloud technology with DevOps provide lucrative opportunities for the cloud testing market.
In cloud testing, customers pay for the resources they use; therefore, there is no need to invest in expensive equipment or spend money to maintain and upgrade the same. Organizations only need to use the testing environment that the company needs and pay only for the same environment. However, all software and hardware are available at their disposal while paying for what they use. This reduces the cost of ownership and drives the growth of the cloud testing market.
Organizations need to be certain that SaaS providers offer all configurations, technologies, and storage they might need before adopting cloud-based testing as it will be complex to emulate consumer’s environments if some configurations aren’t supported by the provider. In addition, setting up testing environment includes all the necessary settings and data, which is time-consuming for the testers, thus hindering the growth of the cloud testing market.
DevOps and cloud environments enable highly diverse, scalable, and complex testing & configuration environments that drive software testing companies to push code through all the kinds of scenarios with utmost efficiency without server configuration restrains. Thus the emergence of DevOps and adoption of cloud software testing are estimated to considerably boost the cloud testing market.
Major industry players - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Neotys S.A.S, Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cavisson Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SmartBear Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Capgemini SE, Microsoft Corp., Infostrech Technologies.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the world. As a result of the spread of the pandemic, numerous organizations are shifting toward cloud technology, which is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the cloud testing market. For instance, almost 64% of the organizations in India are expected to shift their workload on the cloud in the coming years.
• The cloud lets companies increase their capacity without further investments in hardware and facilities. Additionally, there is less need to add staff if the cloud provider maintains the infrastructure and extends the abilities of the existing team. Disruptions from COVID-19 and the probability of future disruptions are estimated to drive the need to move to the cloud.
