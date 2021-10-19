KD PHARMA FURTHER EXPANDS ITS CDMO CAPABILITIES IN THE UK MANUFACTURING SITE
These new manufacturing assets are the first step to a number of additional strategic investments to transform KD Pharma’s UK site into a world-class CDMO facility”BIOGGIO, SWITZERLAND, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KD Pharma Group has completed an expansion of its manufacturing site in Seal Sands, United Kingdom. The new modern plant followed a fast-track build project and triples the capacity of the site. The plant features four state of the art high performance extraction units (HPEs) and associated equipment to enable KD Pharma to produce ultrapure omega-3 for both nutraceutical and pharmaceutical use– not only from the more traditional fish sources, but also algae derived omega-3. The facility is highly automated representing a significant production capacity increase for the group.
— Oscar Groet
“These new manufacturing assets are the first step to a number of additional strategic investments to transform KD Pharma’s UK site into a world-class CDMO facility with capabilities in lipids and small molecule synthesis,” said Oscar Groet, CEO of the KD Pharma Group, “Expanding our capacity is essential to meet market demand”.
This construction is the first milestone planned for the expansion of the Seal Sands site, which will end in 2022 with the construction of a new multi-purpose cGMP CDMO plant to manufacture Pharmaceutical intermediates and API’s.
The ambitious plan will result in a modern, integrated manufacturing site capable of manufacturing small molecules from lab to production scale. It will enable an expansion of KD Pharma‘s unique technology and service portfolio from its core omega-3 market to the broader pharmaceutical industry.
About the KD Pharma Group SA
The KD Pharma Group is a CDMO that develops products in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical space. It is also the worldwide leading producer of API for Omega-3 pharmaceuticals and has built a similar market-leading position in Omega-3 nutraceuticals, formulation and encapsulation services, with over 500 employees and a presence in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and the US. The KD Pharma Group employs state-of-the-art technology which is protected by numerous patents. Visit www.kdpharmagroup.com to learn more.
