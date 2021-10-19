Submit Release
Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Expected to Reach $13.65 billion by 2027: Stratistics MRC

MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aerospace Fasteners Market is accounted for $6.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for newer generation aircraft and increasing number of aircraft order worldwide are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, raw materials management and application of composite materials are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Fasteners Market include 3V Fasteners Company Inc., Accumen Global Technologies, Advanced Logistics for Aerospace, Alcoa Fastening Systems & Rings, Allfast Fastening Systems, Arconic, Avdel private limited, B&B Specialties, Inc., B/E Aerospace, Bufab Group, EADS, Ho-Ho-Kus Inc., LISI Aerospace, National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation, and Stanley Engineered Fasteners (Emhart Teknologies LLC).

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for newer generation aircraft is currently driving the growth of the market. China and India are expected to be the key markets in the region.

Aerospace Fasteners market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Aerospace Fasteners market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.

This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.

