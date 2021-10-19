Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Expected to Reach $13.65 billion by 2027: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Aerospace Fasteners Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aerospace Fasteners Market is accounted for $6.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for newer generation aircraft and increasing number of aircraft order worldwide are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, raw materials management and application of composite materials are hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Fasteners Market include 3V Fasteners Company Inc., Accumen Global Technologies, Advanced Logistics for Aerospace, Alcoa Fastening Systems & Rings, Allfast Fastening Systems, Arconic, Avdel private limited, B&B Specialties, Inc., B/E Aerospace, Bufab Group, EADS, Ho-Ho-Kus Inc., LISI Aerospace, National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation, and Stanley Engineered Fasteners (Emhart Teknologies LLC).
By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for newer generation aircraft is currently driving the growth of the market. China and India are expected to be the key markets in the region.
