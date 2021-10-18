Scandinavia Frozen Food Market Share 2021: Industry Price Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Scandinavia Frozen Food Market Share: Industry Price Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Scandinavia frozen food market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Scandinavia frozen food market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scandinavia-frozen-food-market/requestsample
Frozen food products are food items that are processed and preserved at extremely low temperatures and then stored in freezers for later use. These include vegetables, fruits, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, meat-based products, etc. Freezing of foods is a natural way of preservation and retains nutrients for extended periods. It also lets consumers choose from a wide range of seasonal products all year round, irrespective of their natural availability.
The rising sedentary consumer lifestyles and hectic work schedules are some of the primary factors driving the market for frozen foods in Scandinavia, owing to their low preparation time and ease of consumption. Apart from this, elevating levels of urbanization and expansion of distribution channels, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, etc., with cold chain facilities are further catalyzing the demand. Additionally, consumer dietary patterns are also changing due to the growing influence towards western food culture. Furthermore, several manufacturers are launching innovative product variants with enhanced taste and prolonged shelf life to expand their consumer base. Besides this, the increasing consumer disposable income levels and enhanced product visibility across the expanding e-commerce sector will continue to propel the frozen food market growth in Scandinavia over the forecasted period.
Scandinavia Frozen Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the scandinavia frozen food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Alimex Seafood A/S
Almondy AB
Ardo Ardooie
Berrifine A/S
Geia Food A/S
Lantmännen Unibake Denmark A/S
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Nomad Foods Limited
Orkla ASA
Prime Ocean A/S
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the scandinavia frozen food market on the basis of product, type, distribution channel and country.
Breakup by Product:
Frozen Fruits
Frozen Vegetables
Frozen Desserts
Frozen Meat and Sea Foods
Frozen Ready Meals
Frozen Soup
Others
Breakup by Type:
Ready-to-Eat
Ready-to-Cook
Ready-to-Drink
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Others
Breakup by Country:
Denmark
Norway
Sweden
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scandinavia-frozen-food-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
Elena Anderson
