Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size Expected to Reach $58200 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%

BANGALORE, INDIA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market size was US$ 36000 million and it is expected to reach US$ 58200 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2021-2027. Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space, and equipment.

Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment key players include Daifuku, Schaefer, KION GROUP(Dematic), Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 35%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and China, having a total share about 35 percent.

In terms of product, Robotic Systems is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food and Beverage, followed by Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Airport, etc.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segment Review

The automated Material Handling Equipment market is segmented by region, country, company, type, application, and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue, and forecast by region, country, company, type, application, and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Type

o Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
o Automated Conveyor and Sortation Systems
o Automated Guided Vehicle Systems
o Robotic Systems

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Application

o E-commerce and Retail
o Food and Beverage
o Manufacturing
o Pharmaceutical
o Airport
o Others

Major Players in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

o Schaefer
o Daifuku
o Dematic
o Murata Machinery
o Vanderlande
o Mecalux
o Beumer group
o Fives group
o Swisslog AG
o Intelligrated
o Knapp
o Kardex AG
o TGW Logistics
o Grenzebach
o Witron
o Viastore
o System Logistics

Valuates offers an extensive collection of market research reports that helps companies to take strategical decisions to stay ahead of the market competition.

