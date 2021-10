Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size Expected to Reach $58200 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report

By Region, Europe is the largest market, with a share of about 40%, followed by North America and China, having a total share of about 35 percent.

In 2020, the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market size was US$ 36000 million and it is expected to reach US$ 58200 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2021-2027. Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space, and equipment.Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-17149/Global_Automated_Material_Handling_Equipment_Market Global Automated Material Handling Equipment key players include Daifuku, Schaefer, KION GROUP(Dematic), Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 35%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and China, having a total share about 35 percent.In terms of product, Robotic Systems is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food and Beverage, followed by Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Airport, etc.View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17149/global-automated-material-handling-equipment Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segment ReviewThe automated Material Handling Equipment market is segmented by region, country, company, type, application, and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue, and forecast by region, country, company, type, application, and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Typeo Automated Storage and Retrieval Systemso Automated Conveyor and Sortation Systemso Automated Guided Vehicle Systemso Robotic SystemsAutomated Material Handling Equipment Market by Applicationo E-commerce and Retailo Food and Beverageo Manufacturingo Pharmaceuticalo Airporto OthersMajor Players in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Marketo Schaefero Daifukuo Dematico Murata Machineryo Vanderlandeo Mecaluxo Beumer groupo Fives groupo Swisslog AGo Intelligratedo Knappo Kardex AGo TGW Logisticso Grenzebacho Witrono Viastoreo System Logistics