Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size Expected to Reach $58200 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%
By Region, Europe is the largest market, with a share of about 40%, followed by North America and China, having a total share of about 35 percent.BANGALORE, INDIA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market size was US$ 36000 million and it is expected to reach US$ 58200 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2021-2027. Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space, and equipment.
Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-17149/Global_Automated_Material_Handling_Equipment_Market
Global Automated Material Handling Equipment key players include Daifuku, Schaefer, KION GROUP(Dematic), Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 35%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and China, having a total share about 35 percent.
In terms of product, Robotic Systems is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food and Beverage, followed by Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Airport, etc.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17149/global-automated-material-handling-equipment
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segment Review
The automated Material Handling Equipment market is segmented by region, country, company, type, application, and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue, and forecast by region, country, company, type, application, and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Type
o Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
o Automated Conveyor and Sortation Systems
o Automated Guided Vehicle Systems
o Robotic Systems
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Application
o E-commerce and Retail
o Food and Beverage
o Manufacturing
o Pharmaceutical
o Airport
o Others
Major Players in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
o Schaefer
o Daifuku
o Dematic
o Murata Machinery
o Vanderlande
o Mecalux
o Beumer group
o Fives group
o Swisslog AG
o Intelligrated
o Knapp
o Kardex AG
o TGW Logistics
o Grenzebach
o Witron
o Viastore
o System Logistics
