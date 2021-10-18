HeightZero Founder, AJ Nary, Speaks at Riskalyze's Fearless Investing Summit

The founder of the nation's leading company of fintech experts, cryptographers, and ETF strategists, spoke at one of the industry's top conferences.

JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with HeightZero announced today that its founder, AJ Nary, spoke at the Riskalyze's Fearless Investing Summit.

The Fearless Investing Summit is Riskalyze's annual conference where attendees are empowered with new ideas, tools, and receive invaluable education from world-class thought leaders, such as Nary.

During the summit, Nary, who has more than 13 years of experience working with a wide range of asset managers to find unique solutions for their clients, and has been a digital asset enthusiast and trader for almost a decade, discussed the pros and cons of digital assets becoming a part of an investor's portfolio.

Nary’s session was one of the first filled and resulted in numerous follow-up questions. He covered tax, regulation, and everything a financial advisor needs to know to invest in these assets, such as Bitcoin.

As for the popularity of digital assets, which signals the need for experts such as Nary to speak on the topic, a recent study reveals that more than 50 million Americans are likely to buy crypto in the next year.

Furthermore, Bitcoin, and Ethereum have dominated national headlines this year. Investors new and old - even seasoned celebrity investors such as Mark Cuban and Elon Musk (https://www.forbes.com/sites/billybambrough/2021/08/15/dogecoin-strongest-among-bitcoin-and-crypto-billionaires-elon-musk-and-mark-cuban-help-the-doge-price-soar/?sh=73c9973079c3) have given their stamp of approval for cryptocurrency and various digital assets.

Adding to the excitement, Bitcoin hit a high of around $63,000 in mid-April, a 116% jump from about $29,000 at the beginning of 2021. In addition, Coinbase, the largest digital currency exchange in the U.S. went public in April.

But even with all the enthusiasm, investing in cryptocurrency is still viewed by some as high-risk, and many investors across the globe are still scratching their head trying to understand it all. That’s why Nary was brought in as a speaker (http://www.heightzero.co/about) for the Riskalyze's Fearless Investing Summit.

In addition to speaking about the regulatory risk of cryptocurrency during the highly attended summit, Nary also spoke about the potential upside of adding in cryptocurrency to a portfolio of investments.

“It was an honor and privilege for me to speak about various subjects to help investors and financial advisors better understand things such as the effects of potential Bitcoin ETFs in the future,” said Nary, who before founding HeightZero, was a senior trader and portfolio manager with Natixis Advisors, L.P., where he launched their first suite of ETFs. Nary has also held roles at Seeyond and Windhaven Investment Management, one of the first ETF Strategists.

"While large institutions have amassed unprecedented returns from their exposure to the booming digital asset market - Bitcoin, Ethereum, stable coins, etc., financial advisors and other investment firms have been largely neglected," Nary stressed before adding, "As a result, there is limited availability for wealth managers to gain digital assets exposure for their clients in a cost-efficient, risk-controlled manner."

