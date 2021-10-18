Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2026
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the global personal protective equipment market report by equipment type, end-use industry and region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global personal protective equipment market size reached a value of US$ 54.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global personal protective equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.
Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is an umbrella term used for wearable equipment and gear that safeguards individuals against potential occupational hazards. It is primarily used to protect the eyes, face, head, ears, and feet. PPE is used by workers when administrative controls, engineering or work practices do not provide sufficient protection in the workplace. As a result, PPE finds extensive applications across labor-oriented industries.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends:
The increasing cases of occupational hazards and significant loss of valuable workforce are the primary factors driving the global personal protective equipment market. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has escalated the PPE demand from the healthcare industry to minimize exposure to the virus. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent occupational health and safety regulations by governments of various nations to eliminate or manage hazards to the greatest extent possible has bolstered the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, several product innovations and rising awareness regarding personal and occupational safety among workers, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Honeywell International Inc.
• E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.
• 3M Co.
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Ansell Limited
• MSA Safety Inc.
• Lakeland Industries, Inc.
• Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
• Sioen Industries NV
• Radians, Inc.
• COFRA Holding AG
• Avon Rubber P.L.C.
• Uvex Safety Group
• National Safety Apparel
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Manufacturing
• Construction
• Oil and Gas
• Healthcare
• Other
Breakup by Equipment Type:
• Head, Eye and Face Protection
• Hearing Protection
• Protective Clothing
• Respiratory Protection
• Hand Protection
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
