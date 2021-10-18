Scientific Data Management System Market to 2027- by Type, Source, End User, Application Channel and Region
Stratistics MRC report, Scientific Data Management System Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Scientific Data Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand for laboratory automation, increasing demand from academic research institutes and technological advancement are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled trained & professionals and high maintenance cost are hampering the growth of the market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Scientific Data Management System Market include TIBCO Software Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, LabVantage Solutions Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SciCord LLC, Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, DASSAULT SYSTÈMES, CSols Inc., and StackWave.
Based on the deployment mode, the on-premise segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it is experiencing good acceptance among institutions as it addresses the requirement of data safety and security and also, it is convenient to install the software and store data that can be used for future re-processing. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its high digital literacy and policies supporting the deployment of a scientific data management system and the presence of key market players.
