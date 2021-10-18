Netcoins.ca Eyes Activity Across Border as Bitcoin Futures ETFs Expected to Launch; US Becomes Centre of Bitcoin Mining

netcoins cryptocurrency

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency investors looking for opportunities to mine or simply buy bitcoin (BTC) in Canada have been keeping an eye on recent news south of the border, as big developments for the popular digital currency hit just a little closer to home.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF—the first US bitcoin futures ETF of its kind, reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—is speculated to launch on the stock market as early as this week. This move is seen as a leading step in the right direction by bitcoin and cryptocurrency advocates, pushing the industry past regulatory hurdles and further into mainstream approval and acceptance.

Meanwhile, the largest share of bitcoin mining networks and activity are now concentrated in the US, surpassing China as the world’s bitcoin mining centre, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia. China’s months-long government crackdown on bitcoin trading grew out of fear that the digital currency could ultimately destabilize the country’s financial system, and its ban on bitcoin mining have forced operations to shut down or relocate to data centres overseas.

Using high-powered computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles, the energy-intensive process of mining for bitcoin brings some environmental concerns to the discussion, but countless other opportunities right next door.

All this comes as exciting news for Netcoins, as the Canadian online brokerage hit yet another milestone recently in late September, becoming one of the very first cryptocurrency trading platforms to be registered as a restricted dealer across all Canadian provinces. As Canada’s first publicly-traded company to own and operate a registered crypto trading platform, Netcoins continues to evolve as a leader in cryptocurrency exchange in Canada, with exciting changes planned for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

From eyeing expansion into the US, to launching new products and adding new digital coins, Netcoins’ plans give both experienced crypto traders and novices looking to buy bitcoin in Canada some added trust and confidence in the rapidly-growing platform.

