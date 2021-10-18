Save the Planet - International group exhibition

Lotus (Wu, Hui-Lien) the well-known curator and chairman of WCECA (World Culture Exchange and Commerce Association) is arranging a themed event,

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lotus (Wu, Hui-Lien) the well-known curator and chairman of WCECA (World Culture Exchange and Commerce Association) is arranging a themed event, “Save The Planet”. The theme goes straight to our souls. This event has been actively participated by local artists in Taiwan and has also received kind support from international art groups and internationally renowned artists. Ms. Wu has contributed a lot of energy and precious time to this extraordinary event. She has been doing charity and public welfare to promote environmental protection. She believes that all the efforts are worthwhile because it raises people’s awareness of caring for the earth.

At the same time, this event has received strong support from the internationally reputable Vision Art Media ( USA).

In the 21st century, opportunities and challenges, hope and difficulties coexist. While it creates a brilliant performance for us, it also brings us deliberation like environmental issues.

The earth is the mother of all beings. It is unique, selflessly offering us her all. We, human beings, have the responsibility and obligation to cherish it and prevent it from being polluted or destroyed. It's necessary to keep it clean and green. Without it, we cannot survive and have no place to live. We should, and must, protect it like caring for our families.