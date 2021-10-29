My Little Lamb™ Audio Bible for Children ranks in the Top 3 Christian Toys
Toy Reviews by Dad placed My Little Lamb™ third on a list of ten best Christian toys. This cuddly stuffed animal with audio Bible, stories and songs can help children memorize the Bible and learn more about Jesus.
According to Toy Reviews by Dad, entertainment and toys are great ways for parents to incorporate their faith and the Bible into their child’s life. “My Little Lamb™ is soft, well-designed, easy to use – and most importantly – it incorporates the Bible and the teachings of Jesus in a fun/comforting way for children. Size wise, this is a smaller stuffed animal. Right around 8 or 9-inches long and about 6 to 7-inches in height. Children will have no problem taking this stuffed animal with them everywhere they go. I love how this toy starts to teach children about God. All of these factors make this a clear Gold Star toy in my book.”
In addition to helping parents share the Good News with their children, My Little Lamb™ brings the Gospel to youngsters around the world who have never heard about Jesus. Children are exposed to the stress of the current pandemic, natural disasters and traumatic events. Since 2018, churches and Christian organizations have placed little lambs in the hands of children with the hope that they will find comfort in the Word of God as they listen to the Word of God, they will find comfort. In countries like Indonesia, Jordan, Russia, South Africa, Iraq and Malawi children stay engaged with the uplifting content that is found in the more than 100 audio files loaded on this device.
My Little Lamb™ is giving away one free sample to the first 20 qualified churches/Christian organizations who are involved with outreach work among children. Click on this link to learn more and register https://mylittlelamb.store/free-sample/ Please mention any preferred local dialect as specific content can be pre-loaded. Thousands of children in more than 14 countries are able to listen to Christian content in their own language via this device, making an impact in their lives for good.
Parents and field workers who have tested and are using My Little Lamb™ have said:
May, mother of four children: “I just wanted to let you know how much the kids love and enjoy that little lamb. They listen to it almost every night as they go to bed, listening to the stories and songs again and again. It has become a little treasure for them.”
Clive, from Indonesia: “This boy charged up My Little Lamb™ and just spent all afternoon listening to stories of Jesus. He just would not put it down - I was thrilled to see his desire to use the lamb and listen to the Word.”
My Little Lamb™ is available on Amazon™ and mylittlelamb.store
ONE PEACE, LLC
One Peace offers high quality Christian products to consumers like the My Little Lamb™ audio Bible player. Their hope is to help children and adults learn and memorize the Bible and develop a relationship with Jesus Christ through the use of products that make great birthday, Easter, or Christmas gifts for children.
