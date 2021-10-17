First leather approved for automatic machine wash with detergent at medium-high temperature, without maintenance First leather approved for automatic machine wash with detergent at medium-high temperature, without maintenance Executive Grade is an exclusive product owned by Undercolor Bv Amsterdam

Innovational, futuristic, sustainable, environmentally safe, Executive Grade is the new leather class. and holds a variety of remarkable characteristics

AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 21st century, leather is trendy in fashion. However, this modern fabric cannot be adequately washed, and the ongoing sanitary crisis puts leather in a position as a carrier to spread bacterias, germs, and viruses.

Today, Dutch company Undercolor BV is launching the advanced leather Executive Grade, as the the new upgraded leather class, a historic improvement that significantly impacts our society. This is the only leather approved for automatic machine wash with detergent at medium-high temperature, and it does not require maintenance. Even more, the breathable feature and stretchable option elevate Executive Grade as the new age for elastic and upcoming trendy fabric for lingerie and sports fashion; lining is not required.

Innovational, futuristic, sustainable, environmentally safe, Executive Grade is produced by tanning raw hides with a secret formula of vegetable extracts and zero chemicals.

“This new machine washable leather is produced in 25-40 days, while 90% of the leather produced globally is processed in one day using Chromium salts; extremely harmful to the ecosystem, workers, regions where factories are located, and of course the end consumer of this cheap leather” says the CEO of the company Eliot Paus

The Executive Grade characteristics are remarkable:

- Leather with full-grain and rawhides sourced from sheep, goat, cow or buffalo

- Leather machine washable with detergent at temperature up to 40 degrees Celsius / 104 Fahrenheit

- Executive Grade does not require maintenance; contact with body oils will feed the leather.

- Non-allergenic properties

- It can be ironed with a cloth over the leather as protection against the heat, but without steaming

- Thinnest leather up to 0,3 mm, maintaining high strength

- Up to 3 times elasticity and breathable option

- Matte or glossy finishing

- Any texture, colour, print or embossing

- Abrasion resistant

- All seasons leather, even for the hottest summer, fthis leather is ideal to protect from the sun heat, without sweating

- Does not require linen or another impeachment

- Proven safe for lingerie and sports fashion

- Safe for the environment, production process 100% with vegetable extracts and sustainable, with raw hides sourced from the meat industry

- With all the above features, it can also be produced with waterproof attributes.

- High quality assured with the warranty of 3 years.

“Our departments work in close coordination with each other. All of them contribute their expertise. The leather is designed in Amsterdam where is also located the trading company, and it come to life in our tannery. In India, the leather factory commands a 4th generation family business. The tannery produces washable leather exclusively for our Dutch company and has a large production capacity up to half a million square feet monthly. The time leading production for the Executive Grade is a long process, but we always have a large amount ready for fast finishing” says Eliot Paus, the CEO of Undercolor BV, exclusive owner of this leather class

Executive Grade, first leather approved for automatic machine wash with detergent, does not require maintenance