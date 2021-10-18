WIBO Builds Interactive Peer-to-Peer Online Entrepreneur Workshop
The Workshop in Business Opportunities (WIBO) announces it converted its classroom peer-to-peer entrepreneur workshop into a new online learning platform.
Building WIBO Academy was the best tech project that I’ve bought to life. We have a powerful tool to assist people all over the world in realizing their dream of becoming profitable entrepreneurs.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workshop in Business Opportunities (WIBO) announces it has just converted its classroom peer-to-peer entrepreneur workshop into a new online learning platform. This effort combines WIBO’s successful training resources with advanced online tools designed to help entrepreneurs succeed in their endeavors from any location in the world.
Stephen Jackson, who serves as CEO of WIBO, said, “Building WIBO Academy was one of the best tech projects that I’ve bought to life. We have a powerful tool to assist people all over the world in realizing their dream of becoming successful, profitable entrepreneurs.”
Noting that launching the academy was a significant group effort, Jackson continued, “I thank the WIBO board for their vision and support for this project and a special thank you to the WIBO volunteers that volunteered their time to make this platform a reality.”
With WIBO putting entrepreneurial workshop training online, the organization can expand its support to new business professionals. The platform’s learning management system is ideal for entrepreneurs to learn at their own pace, with a user-friendly interface.
Philanthropic assistance to help create the online business workshop came from The Louis & Harold Price Foundation, which is devoted to fostering online learning. Jackson explained that “The Louis & Harold Price Foundation is a proud long-time supporter of WIBO and its mission to provide entrepreneurial training and support to business owners from underserved communities.”
WIBO Board Chairman Mike Blumenfeld said, “The WIBO Academy is one more tool in the WIBO Toolbox that we keep improving with new and creative programs. Each of our programs is designed to bring out the best in the entrepreneurs who rely on us to help them succeed.”
WIBO’s platform is continuing to expand its offerings by translating its material for an international audience. Jackson said, “Our platform can convert our entrepreneur courses into more than 100 languages. We are currently converting the workbook into Spanish for our Waco, Texas Affiliate Partner, which will soon begin a Spanish cohort.”
The website is located at https://wiboacademy.org. A demo of WIBO’s platform is available at https://wiboacademy.org/courses/wibo-demo.
About WIBO
WIBO’s mission is to enable small business owners and budding entrepreneurs from underserved communities to obtain financial success by starting, operating, and building successful businesses that develop economic power, provide jobs, and improve communities.
Launched in 1966 by the late Walter Geier (a sales and marketing training consultant for Fortune 500 companies) and Mal Woolfolk (a legendary Black lawyer and advisor to the Harlem political elite), WIBO was the nation’s first comprehensive entrepreneurship program – nuts-and-bolts training designed to help people from low-income and minority communities build growing, profitable businesses. Since its founding, WIBO has graduated more than 18,000 entrepreneurs, 75 percent of whom launched their businesses within a year of completing the course. Further, 42 percent of companies saw an increase in revenue after participating in WIBO. Some graduates have been running their businesses for more than 25 years, a testament to the WIBO’s long-term value.
WIBO Academy is not a self-study course like many popular learning management systems. WIBO Academy was designed to host live classes and self-study lessons along with our successful interactive peer-to-peer learning. WIBO doesn’t teach entrepreneurship. Its programs facilitate discussion, and its budding entrepreneurs answer questions to develop their successful growing style. When you sign up for a WIBO Workshop, be prepared to apply the principles discussed each week to your own specific business. Everything you learn is reinforced by weekly homework assignments that require you to utilize what you have learned by making decisions that prepare your specific companies for success.
This is the WIBO Way. WIBO Works!
