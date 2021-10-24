AMNICELL appoints Caroline Einaugler as CEO
AMNICELL, a biotech company recognized as the Stem Cell Company of the Year for 2020 has appointed Caroline Einaugler as CEO.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMNICELL, a biotech company recognized as the Stem Cell Company of the Year for 2020 has appointed Caroline Einaugler as CEO effective today.
AMNICELL is the first company to use advanced stem cell technology with amniotic fluid to save lives and enhance health. AMNICELL collects, stores and processes amniotic fluid for medical conditions that do not have satisfactory therapies, such as serious lung disease, like COVID-19 and influenza pneumonia, non-healing wounds and diabetes. AMNICELL has a regenerative medicine platform with immense potential growth by developing many products for unmet needs worldwide.
Caroline Einaugler is a highly trained attorney with a background in Law, Medicine and Information Science. She has extensive experience in marketing, operations, information management, and information assurance with both medical and legal information. She helped develop the profitable start-up JuriSearch, the on-line legal research service, as the SVP of Marketing. She was previously the Chief Information Officer at AMNICELL for several years. She is very pleased to take over as the CEO, commenting, “I am very excited to take over my new role as CEO of AMNICELL and to lead the development of products that will save lives and for which there are no satisfactory treatments. I look forward to marketing these products with transformative therapies so that they are accessible to patients and their caregivers worldwide.”
Phyllis L Young, Chairman of the AMNICELL Board of Directors stated, “ I am so thrilled to see Caroline move up from CIO to CEO of AMNICELL. With her previous start-up experience and extensive background in medicine, law and information science, she is the perfect person to move AMNICELL forward and deliver its promise to help cure seriously ill patients with COVID-19 and other serious illnesses, and to develop a worldwide business based on this regenerative medicine platform.”
About AMNICELL
AMNICELL was formed following 10 years of research with amniotic fluid and stem cells by Professor Bruce K. Young at the New York University School of Medicine. It is the first company to use advanced stem cell technology with amniotic fluid stem cells to develop treatment for ventilator patients with COVID-19 and influenza. AMNICELL collects, stores and processes amniotic fluid stem cells for use with a number of conditions of unmet medical need. AMNICELL is headquartered in New York City and is privately owned.
