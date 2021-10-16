Dear Colleague: Update on the October Work Period

Dear Colleague: Constituents continue looking to us to provide sound leadership as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic and build our economy back better and stronger so that more of our businesses and people can make it in America. The upcoming legislative work period will reflect House Democrats’ determination to achieve those aims and to deliver results For the People.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.