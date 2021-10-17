KBO Bike Presenting the New Electric Cargo Bike - KBO Ranger
KBO Bike is adding new cargo e-bikes to their product lineup, due for release this December.
KBO Ranger is a long-range, versatile electric cargo bike, the ultimate answer to the cargo bike.”CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBO’s new electric cargo bike will be available by the end of December. The cargo electric bike is perfect for carrying heavy and voluminous loads. The cargo capacity makes it a good alternative to a car. It can also accommodate two passengers comfortably.
Designed for a long journey and all types of terrains, the KBO new utility bike comes with a high-capacity battery and a powerful motor. When fully charged it can take riders to a longer distance than where many other electric bikes of its standard can go. The riders will also enjoy the power as they climb steep hills or go on unfamiliar terrains.
KBO continues to satisfy its desire to produce high-quality electric bikes at affordable prices. The cargo bike has more exciting features than many similar bikes in the market, yet it is more affordable. It is multinational, parent-child friendly, and easy to charge. To keep it stable irrespective of the load, the tires are smaller but wider. The LED light keeps riders safer when riding at night, and the adjustable handle bike gives riders more control and convenience.
All KBO electric bikes come with a two-year warranty. They are easy to ride and cost-efficient. KBO bikes are convenient for both kids and adults and have more advanced features than most of the bikes in the same price range. With KBO bikes, riders can enjoy a healthy riding lifestyle and all the benefits an electric bike has to offer.
About KBO Bike
Since Max founded KBO, his desire and that of his team is to continue producing high-quality electric bikes at much more affordable prices than the average price in the market. No doubt, the company has been achieving this since 2018. KBO believes electric bikes are essential in reducing environmental pollution and making our environment greener. That is why the company has focused on making e-bikes available and affordable to all. Today, millions of customers are riding KBO’s electric bikes with pleasure and satisfaction.
