The Home School Year Says "Burn The School Textbooks!!"

Home School Daily Blog - The Unschooling Debate

Family removed their 2 children from private school education. They now question everything they know, & are being seduced by the radical Unschooling Movement.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Ken Robinson’s Ted talk ‘Do Schools Kill Creativity?’ has 20M views. 13 year old Logan La Plante’s Ted talk ‘Hack Schooling Makes Me Happy’ has over 10M views. It's pretty obvious, parents want something for their children, currently not on offer at mainstream & private schools.

Children are hardwired to move & explore. The school system makes them sit. Children are yelled at, moved classrooms as punishment, they lose their play, they’re made to stay behind. They're humiliated. Children are corralled into a steel box with zero flex & those that don’t fit are often made to feel that way; that they don’t fit. This stays with them throughout their adult life, contributing to mental health. Children are being medicated.

And that’s just primary school.

13 year olds are taking their lives! High schoolers are so stressed & weighed down by assignments, homework, exams & life expectations, they are giving up on life before they even grow up.

Parents are downright terrified to send their children to school.

Covid gave parents a forced taste of home schooling, now more and more families are rejecting the school system and going it alone.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Home schooling is a deep dive. Follow it to the end, & you’ll find full freedom nirvana on offer.

“It feels like we’ve kind of resigned from life altogether. Our children are almost like different people. They’re so much calmer. The time we spend with them is different. They’re different kids. Maybe we’re different.” Lisa Butcher – thehomeschoolyear.com hello@thehomeschoolyear.com

Distribution channels: Education


