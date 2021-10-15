FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Temporary Lane Closures in Multiple Locations, October 18 through October 23, 2021

(Washington, D.C.) - The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close lanes on the following roadways for bridge preventative maintenance construction activities beginning October 18 through October 23, 2021, weather permitting.

Operation hours and locations are listed below:

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over Potomac- BR.1200, single lane closures for both eastbound & westbound on Theodore Roosevelt Bridge. Lane closures will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting, on Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over Potomac Parkway- BR.1201, single lane closure needed for Ramp A on Theodore Roosevelt Bridge. Lane closures will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting on Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Ramp C over I-395 & 9th Street over I-395- BR.1107, single lane closure needed for the ramp underneath (I-395) and on top (9th Street). Lane closures will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting on Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021.

14th Street over I-395- BR.170, single lane closures on I-395 northbound. Lane closures will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting on Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Kenilworth Ave by Nash Street- BR.67, alternating single-lane closures needed for north and southbound on Kenilworth Ave. Lane closure will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021

Pennsylvania Ave over Anacostia River- BR. 54, alternating single-lane closures needed for east and westbound on Pennsylvania Ave. Lane closure will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting on Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021

Francis Case Memorial Bridge over Washington Channel- BR.1113, single-lane closures requested for both sides on Francis Case Memorial Bridge and Ramp E. Lane closures will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting on Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Southeast Freeway over Parking Lot and Half Street- BR.1103, single lane closure needed Southeast Freeway over Half Street. Lane closures will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting on Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Southeast Freeway over South Capitol Street- BR.1104, single lane closure needed for Southeast Freeway over South Capitol Street. Lane closures will be during the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting on Monday, October 18 through Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Traffic controls will be in place to warn drivers approaching the areas. Motorists should anticipate moderate-to-heavy delays due to lane closures. Drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling through these locations and to be observant of the inspection personnel.

