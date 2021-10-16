Virtual Trade Mission to PanamaNov15

Are you interested in expanding your business’s exports? Or maybe you’d like to start exporting internationally?

Then why not export to Panama?

Panama is one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America and has a dollar-based economy with low inflation and zero foreign exchange risk. Due to the U.S.-Panama, Trade Promotion Agreement (TPA), which went into effect in 2012 the tariffs of 87 percent of U.S.-made goods dropped to zero percent and the remaining tariffs will phase out by 2022.

Interested? Then join our virtual trade mission to Panama!

Our virtual trade mission will take place on November 15-19, 2021, and offer Virtual Matchmaking with potential partners and buyers, an assessment of your company’s potential in the market and market entry strategies and connect with Panamanian business leaders who can increase your growth in the market.

Idaho firms and organizations looking to expand sales and build international business relationships in a new market and companies wanting to strengthen and transform existing customer relationships that they have already established in Panama are eligible to participate.

Register by August 18, 2021. You can find the registration form here.

For more information or to register, please contact: