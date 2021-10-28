iFace Launches New Collection of Curved Cases for iPhone 13
TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Tech accessory brand iFace launches a new collection of curved cases for the iPhone series 13. The new line of cases, called Kusumi expand upon the selection of colors in their First Class series. The Kusumi collection consists of seven cases featuring soft, light, and dreamy colors in a beautiful, matte, fingerprint resistant finish. The cases are available at iFace.com with free domestic shipping in the United States.
The new cases feature their signature curved shape designed to make your phone easier to grip, more comfortable to hold, and provide extra shock absorption at key impact points. iFace breaks the mold of modern phone cases by taking on a different shape to add comfort and style without sacrificing quality and protection. The cases feature a corner loop for attaching straps, lanyards, and cell phone charms. The First Class series comes in a large selection of bright, glossy colors. The new Kusumi collection features subtle shades reminiscent of Autumn that can be enjoyed all year round
The First Class case became an instant hit and defined iFace’s signature style. Following their release, the cases quickly gained popularity throughout Asia and have been winning over smartphone users worldwide ever since. iFace now retails in stores and online globally, and has expanded its selection to include several more styles of cases as well as accessories.
About iFace:
iFace began in 2013 with the release of their very first exclusive design, the First Class case. iFace is designed and made by Hamee. Headquartered in Japan, Hamee group has offices in Korea, China and the United States. iFace brings top-notch protection and sleek, unique, and sophisticated designs including officially licensed designs from Sanrio, Pusheen, and LINE Friends (BT21), with more collaborative projects soon to be released.
