Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff in honor of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, starting at midnight tonight, through Saturday Oct. 16, 2021. This action marks the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C. to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and their families

“Let’s take a moment this weekend to pay tribute to our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our communities across the country and remember the families they left behind,” said Gov. Ige.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.

