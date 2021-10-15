THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2021

On Monday, the House is not in session.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2021

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (10 bills)

H.R. 4469 – AI in Counterterrorism Oversight Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1508 – Guidance Clarity Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1170 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1 League in Irvine, California, as the “Tuskegee Airman Lieutenant Colonel Robert J. Friend Memorial Post Office Building” (Rep. Porter – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3210 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1905 15th Street in Boulder, Colorado, as the “Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building” (Rep. Neguse – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 767 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 40 Fulton Street in Middletown, New York, as the “Benjamin A. Gilman Post Office Building” (Rep. Sean Maloney – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3419 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 66 Meserole Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222, as the “Joseph R. Lentol Post Office” (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1444 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 132 North Loudoun Street, Suite 1 in Winchester, Virginia, as the “Patsy Cline Post Office” (Rep. Wexton – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3175 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 135 Main Street in Biloxi, Mississippi, as the “Robert S. McKeithen Post Office Building” (Rep. Palazzo – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2044 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 17 East Main Street in Herington, Kansas, as the “Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building” (Rep. Mann – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 960 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3493 Burnet Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the “John H. Leahr and Herbert M. Heilbrun Post Office” (Rep. Wenstrup – Oversight and Reform)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021

On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 2119 – Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. McBath – Education and Labor)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

H.R. 3110 – PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Education and Labor)

Postponed Suspensions (3 votes)

H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources) H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security) H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible