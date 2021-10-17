Wild Horses: Changing A Problem Into A Solution

Shooting free-roaming wild horses with PZP is 'harassment', a violation of the federal Act protecting wild horses. Using PZP is 'selective breeding' and causes social disruption in family-bands and leads to genetic erosion, jepordizing sustainability of the species.

A magnificent lone stallion stares into the distant snowy mountains. Photo by: William E. Simpson II - "Over the past 7-years living among and studying free-roaming wild horses, I am privledged to catch special moments.

The Deptartment of Interior and Bureau of Land Management are engaged in a so-called management plan that is devastating the genetic survival of wild horses, and is made worse via the use of PZP and GonaCon with the support of some non-profits

One of the amazing wild horses at Wild Horse Ranch that wouldn't be here if we allowed PZP. Photo: William E. Simpson II