Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff

In accordance with the recent Presidential Flag Order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., and out of respect for law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
The US and commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff at midnight and should fly at half-staff through October 16, 2021.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
