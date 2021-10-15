Royalton Barracks // Pedestrian Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B203421
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2021 11:07am
STREET: Churchill Rd
TOWN: Brookfield VT
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elizabeth Templeton
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side front end damage, damage to windshield
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
PEDESTRIAN: Brenda Flint
AGE: 44
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/15/2021, at approximately 1107 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks
responded to the report of an unconscious person on the side of Churchill Rd in
Brookfield, VT. This individual was identified as Brenda Flint (44). Vehicle
parts were located nearby which indicated Flint was struck by a motor vehicle.
Flint was transported by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in
Lebanon due to serious injury.
Troopers located a 2013 Subaru Outback with damage to the driver's side
headlight and windshield. The operator was identified as Elizabeth Templeton
(77). The damage appeared consistent with the vehicle debris located on scene.
The vehicle was seized and transported to the Royalton Barracks for further
investigation. No other information is available at this time.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.