Pax­ton Vis­its the Bor­der, Wit­ness­es Dev­as­ta­tion from Biden’s Failed Immi­gra­tion Policies

Attorney General Ken Paxton traveled to Del Rio and Brackettville this week to see firsthand the devastating effects of the Biden Administration’s failed immigration policies. He met with Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas National Guard, Customs and Border Patrol, Kinney County officials and the Texas Border Sub-Regional Planning Committee to listen to their concerns as they deal with illegal aliens pouring into our country on a daily basis. He also visited the holding facility where a significant number of detainees are brought in.   

During a Brackettville town-hall meeting with local residents, ranchers and property owners, General Paxton reiterated his support for the rule of law and the record-breaking lawsuits he’s filed against the Biden Administration on the border crises alone. The point was clear – law enforcement resources are spread thin, Texans are infuriated and there is no federal assistance on the way.   

“The Biden Administration is ruining our country,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Our president cares more about helping the cartel than our country. I have filed six lawsuits against this careless administration, and more are coming. I will fight the Biden Administration tooth and nail until our citizens find relief.”

