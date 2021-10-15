Submit Release
October notices for Farragut Public Shooting Range

Due to staffing constraints, Farragut Public Shooting range will be open Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of October.

In addition, portions of Farragut Public Shooting Range will be closed to general public use on the following dates and times:

Oct. 23 from 12-4 p.m. - 50 yard handgun range

Reserved Use: The range is available for reserved use to groups of 10 or more limited to 7 hours of shooting activity between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clubs, shooting teams, sanctioned and informal competition events, gun safety and marksmanship training events, family reunions, scouting groups, church groups and all others are welcome and encouraged to consider hosting a special event at the Farragut Shooting Range.

Contact the range office if your group is interested in reserving space: (208) 683-1499. Additional fees apply.

Check out the video below for more information about Farragut Public Shooting Range.  You can also click here to visit our website to learn about range hours, closures, features and more.

 

 

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any question, and follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.

