Nylon Innovations Allow Larger Parts to Take On High-Friction Industrial Applications
Industrial parts traditionally made from metals are seeing replacement by nylon in many industrial applications as new grades increase nylon's versatility.
Nylon's self-lubricating, low-friction properties make it ideal for replacing metal parts in many power transmission applications. With new enhanced grades, nylon has become more versatile than ever.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nylatron® NSM was developed for applications where larger-sized parts are required. This innovative self-lubricating material boasts the highest wear resistance of any thermoplastic, lasting up to 10 times longer than standard type 6 nylon. It is just one of many innovative Nylatron® products offered by Interstate Plastics, allowing nylon to gain influence in widespread use among industrial applications.
— Christopher Isar
Designed for load-bearing, wear, and high-heat applications, Nylatron® nylon materials from Interstate Plastics feature exceptionally high stiffness and dimensional stability. Nylatron® is corrosion and moisture resistant, lightweight, and creates less noise when compared to the same part made from metal.
Thanks to its combination of toughness, dimensional stability, and versatility, Nylatron® nylon products are utilized in industrial applications, including gears, sprockets, bearings, and other power transmission components.
Nylatron® MC901 Blue is heat-stabilized cast nylon that offers long-term thermal stability up to 260°F. Compared to the Nylatron® NSM, it has better electrical resistance properties while also offering good mechanical properties. Typical applications for this cast nylon material include wheels, gears, and custom power transmission and wear parts. MC901 Blue's color allows potential particulates from a failing part to be detected so a replacement part may be sourced and installed early for less downtime and increased efficiency.
In contrast, Nylatron® 703XL PA6 provides wear resistance close to that of Nylatron® NSM while sporting more load-bearing capability. It is an ultra-high performance bearing grade of PA6 (Nylon 6) and has near-zero levels of "stick-slip," the point where a material stops and starts when sliding in a system – an industry first. This allows for a dramatic increase in precision for moving parts and makes Nylatron® 703XL PA6 a fantastic product for high-precision applications.
Find out if Nylatron® is a fit for your next project by calling Interstate Plastics at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Plastics
+ +1 888-768-5759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn