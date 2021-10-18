Wolfram Research Announces 2021 Innovator Award Winners
19 awards presented to those who exemplify what it means to push professional boundaries with Wolfram TechnologyCHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders in many top organizations and institutions have played a major role in using computational intelligence and pushing the boundaries of how Wolfram technologies are leveraged for innovation across fields and disciplines. We recognize these deserving recipients with the Wolfram Innovator Award and are pleased to introduce our winners for 2021:
Girish Arabale, Founding Director, Scigram Technologies Foundation, Pune, India
Bruno Autin, President, Les Trois Platanes, Montbrison sur Lez, France
Trevor Bennett, Co-Founder, Starfish Space, Seattle, Washington
Bruno Buchburger, Professor Emeritus, Johannes Kepler University, Linz, Austria
Richard Carbone, Digital Forensic Analyst & Researcher, Defence R&D Canada, Quebec City, Quebec
Bill Gosper, Mathematician and Programmer, San Francisco Bay Area
Ming Hsu, William Halford Jr. Family Associate Professor, Haas School of Business and Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, University of California, Berkeley
General Vibration Corporation, San Francisco, California
Award accepted by Rob Morris, Chief Scientist & Co-Inventor.
Houston Methodist Research Institute, Houston, Texas
Award accepted by Joseph Butner, Research Associate
Carol Johnstone, Senior Scientist, Particle Accelerator Corp., Batavia, IL
Jang-Hoon Lee, Teacher of Mathematics, Puju Girls’ High School, Paju-City, Gyeonggi-Do, Korea
Scot Martin, Gordon McKay Professor of Environmental Engineering, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
David Park, Developer, Mt. Airy, Maryland
Edmund Robinson, Director of Data Analytics, Afiniti, Hamilton, Bermuda
Leonardo Roncetti, Project Director for Offshore Structures and Maritime Works, TechCon Engineering and Consulting, Vitória, Espírito Santo, Brazil
Ferando Sandoya, Principal Professor, Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral, Guayaquil, Guayas, Ecuador
Enrique Vilchez Quesada, Professor, Computer Science School of the National University of Costa Rica Heredia, Costa Rica
Virginia Tech Math Emporium, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia
Award accepted by Jessica Schmale, Advanced Mathematics Instructor
James C. Wyant, Professor Emeritus of Optical Sciences and Computer Engineering, University of Arizona, Tuscon, Arizona
To learn more about the innovative work and accomplishments of each recipient, please visit: 2021 Innovator Award Winners
About Wolfram Research
Wolfram Research has been defining the computational future for three decades. As the creator of Mathematica, Wolfram|Alpha and the Wolfram Language, Wolfram Research is the leader in developing technology and tools that inject sophisticated computational intelligence into everything. Learn more at wolfram.com.
