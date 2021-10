Wolfram Research Announces 2021 Innovator Award Winners

19 awards presented to those who exemplify what it means to push professional boundaries with Wolfram Technology

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaders in many top organizations and institutions have played a major role in using computational intelligence and pushing the boundaries of how Wolfram technologies are leveraged for innovation across fields and disciplines. We recognize these deserving recipients with the Wolfram Innovator Award and are pleased to introduce our winners for 2021:Girish Arabale, Founding Director, Scigram Technologies Foundation, Pune, IndiaBruno Autin, President, Les Trois Platanes, Montbrison sur Lez, FranceTrevor Bennett, Co-Founder, Starfish Space, Seattle, WashingtonBruno Buchburger, Professor Emeritus, Johannes Kepler University, Linz, AustriaRichard Carbone, Digital Forensic Analyst & Researcher, Defence R&D Canada, Quebec City, QuebecBill Gosper, Mathematician and Programmer, San Francisco Bay AreaMing Hsu, William Halford Jr. Family Associate Professor, Haas School of Business and Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, University of California, BerkeleyGeneral Vibration Corporation, San Francisco, CaliforniaAward accepted by Rob Morris, Chief Scientist & Co-Inventor.Houston Methodist Research Institute, Houston, TexasAward accepted by Joseph Butner, Research AssociateCarol Johnstone, Senior Scientist, Particle Accelerator Corp., Batavia, ILJang-Hoon Lee, Teacher of Mathematics, Puju Girls’ High School, Paju-City, Gyeonggi-Do, KoreaScot Martin, Gordon McKay Professor of Environmental Engineering, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University, Cambridge, MassachusettsDavid Park, Developer, Mt. Airy, MarylandEdmund Robinson, Director of Data Analytics, Afiniti, Hamilton, BermudaLeonardo Roncetti, Project Director for Offshore Structures and Maritime Works, TechCon Engineering and Consulting, Vitória, Espírito Santo, BrazilFerando Sandoya, Principal Professor, Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral, Guayaquil, Guayas, EcuadorEnrique Vilchez Quesada, Professor, Computer Science School of the National University of Costa Rica Heredia, Costa RicaVirginia Tech Math Emporium, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VirginiaAward accepted by Jessica Schmale, Advanced Mathematics InstructorJames C. Wyant, Professor Emeritus of Optical Sciences and Computer Engineering, University of Arizona, Tuscon, ArizonaTo learn more about the innovative work and accomplishments of each recipient, please visit: 2021 Innovator Award Winners About Wolfram ResearchWolfram Research has been defining the computational future for three decades. As the creator of Mathematica, Wolfram|Alpha and the Wolfram Language, Wolfram Research is the leader in developing technology and tools that inject sophisticated computational intelligence into everything. Learn more at wolfram.com.