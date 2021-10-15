Resume Services Sydney - Amp-Up Your Resume Expands Resume Writing Services into Sydney

Amp-Up Your Resume Sydney

Amp-Up Your Resume has recently announced their expansion in Sydney to serve the requirements of job seekers in Sydney CBD and Surrounding suburbs.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whilst they actively service Hobart and surrounding regions with their resume writing services, Sydney has been targeted as one of their geographical focus areas as it where one of their largest customer bases come from.

The new satellite office located at Level 1/9-13 Bronte Rd, Bondi Junction NSW 2022, Australia allows them to provide expert local knowledge for resume writing in Sydney and surrounding suburbs.

Amp-Up Your Resume has been marketing job seekers for over 10 years, assisting them to brand themselves effectively through their resumes and CVs to position them for their next career target. Aside from resume / CV, they also offer cover letters, selection criteria and LinkedIn profile development.

Amp-Up Your Resume specialises in school leavers, career changers, return to work applicants, migrants, specialist roles (such as Doctors, Engineers and Lawyers), as well as those with significant career gaps and other complex career histories. With over a decade of rich experience in resume writing services in Australia, Amp-Up Your Resume now aims to market job seekers in New South Wales for their next career moves.

It is through Amp-Up Your Resume's vast experience in local and internal job markets that gives them specialist knowledge to a wide range of sectors and all levels of customer needs, from fresh graduates to senior executives.

Amp-Up Your Resume intends to help job seekers to prepare impactful resumes, cover letters and selection criteria. All resumes and other application documents are designed to stand out in Sydney's ultra-competitive job market. They have partnered with thousands of clients across diverse industries including IT, Sales/Marketing, Retail, Hospitality, Finance/Banking/Accounting, Engineering, Construction, Trades and Real Estate.

If you would like to take advantage of their Sydney-based resume writing services, please contact Rev, available via email – info@amp-upyourresume.com.au or by calling +61 2 8006 4998. You may also visit their website.

Amp-Up Your Resume is affilitated to a leading Australian resume services agency, Rev-Up Your Resume.