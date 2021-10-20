PredAct partners with TieSet for its AI/ML product line
AI/ML platform TieSet to be the core for the PredAct product lineBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PredActAI, an AI/ML-focused industrial startup partners with TieSet, makers of the STADLE Federated learning Platform PredActAI, a Bangalore-based, Industry-AI/ML start-up focused on Predictive, but Actionable Intelligence has announced a strategic partnership with TieSet ,a Bay area-based AI/ML technology company.
“PredActAI focuses on high impact AI/ML use cases in Manufacturing and operations and we see Tieset as a natural go-to-market partner. This partnership gives our customers the benefit of PredAct’s industry capability and TieSet’s robust class-leading Federated learning platform STADLE, said Balaji Dandapani, President of PredAct PredActAI has built flagship solutions such as RADAR NDT, PredAct SM4.0, PredAct AQUA, and PredAct Rail.
RADAR NDT is an AI/ML-based tool for identification, marking, and measuring defects in welded joints, using digitized images of the welds and Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence.
PredAct SM4.0 improves operational reliability, product quality, and safety while reducing maintenance costs with machine learning and AI/ML-enabled predictive and prescriptive insights in manufacturing.
PredAct AQUA aids in real-time condition monitoring and control systems for aquaculture ponds and farms, allowing for maximum yield while avoiding catastrophic losses due to viral/bacterial activity.
PredAct RAIL is a powerful safety management solution that is aimed at making rail travel comfortable and accident-free with advanced AI-driven insights.
TieSet Inc. offers an intelligence-centric platform called STADLE with continuous, distributed & collaborative learning frameworks that resolves the major problems in data-centric AI systems such as privacy, latency, and high costs of utilizing huge data centers and computation resources.
"Our High Impact Industrial AI solutions bring tremendous cost savings, risk mitigation, quality improvement, and disruption avoidance," said Srivatsava, CEO-PredActAI. "Our solutions are being piloted by Indian Railways and at a nuclear power plant near Chennai."
About PredActAI
PredActAI is a Bangalore, India -based product startup which helps customers in their journey to Industry 4.0 and beyond. PreDact’s products bring the benefit of AI/ML to manufacturing/transportation and utility industries. PredAct’s team combines AI/ML with cross-functional industry expertise to create products of high business impact.
About TieSet
About TieSet

Santa Clara, CA-based TieSet Inc. offers an intelligence-centric platform called STADLE with continuous, distributed & collaborative learning frameworks that resolves the major problems in data-centric AI systems such as privacy, latency, and high costs of utilizing huge data centers and computation resources.
Visit https://www.predactai.com and www.tie-set.com for more information about these companies.
Aho BIlam
IdeaScaler LLC
