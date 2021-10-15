Submit Release
Disciplinary Counsel to Host Inaugural Trust Accounting School

Image of a claculator and pen laying on top of a paper listing expenses

The course will focus on compliance with the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct, specifically those dealing with trust accounts and fees.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel is offering a unique seminar for attorneys on the proper handling and accounting of client funds.

“Trust Accounting 101: Basic Management Skills and Best Practices” is a continuing legal education program that delves into the particulars required of a lawyer when taking care of client funds.

A lawyer trust account operates in a way similar to escrow for homeowners. Lawyers safeguard client funds, such as advanced payments and settlement funds, by depositing them in a trust account until they are ready for disbursement.

The in-person, interactive course will focus on compliance with the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct, specifically those dealing with trust accounts and fees. Lawyers will learn about different types of legal fees, how to properly account for those fees, and how to perform the required monthly reconciliation.

Approved for 3.5 hours of CLE, the event is scheduled for Nov. 3 at Capitol Square in downtown Columbus.

65 E. State St. Second Floor Conference Room C Columbus, Ohio 43215

Limited to 30 people, the $75 course fee is payable by check or money order to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

For more information or to register for the CLE, you can access the Disciplinary Counsel’s CLE section or contact its office at 614.387.9700.

For those unable to attend the session, additional ones will be held in 2022.

The Disciplinary Counsel also offers a free, one-hour CLE-approved webinar that can be accessed on its website.

