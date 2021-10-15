FirstHand, the Podcast, Explores Alaska’s Gravel Highway and Ice Roads & More with DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson

(Anchorage) – The Cooper Landing Bypass is the largest road construction project underway in Alaska today. For the first time ever a rider can book a sailing a year out, on an Alaska Marine Highway System ferry. There’s more transportation infrastructure talk, unique to Alaska, on Episode 2 of FirstHand, the podcast, with our guest Ryan Anderson, the new Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Anderson may be new at the helm as Alaska DOT Commissioner, but he’s not new to our state’s transportation systems with 20 years of public service. On Episode 2, Anderson speaks with FirstHand host Patty Sullivan about construction getting underway on Knik-Goose Bay Road, and Alaska as the only state with a gravel highway on the National Highway System. Also $1 billion, or more, in federal transportation funding is bound for Alaska this year.

Click here to listen to Episode 2 of FirstHand, featuring Alaska DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson.

###