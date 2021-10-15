PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in San Tan Valley
Experienced construction superintendent opens new franchise location in Pinal County and the surrounding areaSAN TAN VALLEY, ARIZONA, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After working in IT for over 25 years and construction for over eight, Mike Sabato is taking what he learned professionally into his new role and following his business ownership dreams: he’s opening a drywall repair franchise location here in Pinal County.
“I am excited to take on the role as PatchMaster franchise owner,” said Sabato. “I am most looking forward to having my independence and control of my work.” Sabato will be working alongside his son, Nicholas Sabato, who will be handling the day-to-day operations of the company.
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“Mike’s previous experience will allow us to best bring fresh ideas in serving the community,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "We are supportive of his plans and are very excited to see what he does in Arizona."
The new location will be covering a large area of Pinal County, which includes the towns of Casa Grande, Sacaton, Stanfield, Chandler, Laveen, Coolidge, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Florence, and Maricopa. Sabato plans to join several local business organizations in the area to better his local business versatility and to help the community with those connections. Sabato is a licensed contractor in the state of Arizona. When he is not working, Sabato enjoys spending time with his family and going to the gun range.
To date, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to 55 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Amid a global pandemic and the sale of its sister company, PatchMaster still sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory—which consists of a population between 300,000 to 350,000—is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company's headquarters in Chester, New Jersey. They receive an additional 12 months of one-on-one training to ensure a strong launch for each new franchisee.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing franchise, visit https://pinal.patchmaster.com/, or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit https://patchmasteropportunity.com learn more.
