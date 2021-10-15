Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.13.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

David J. Clark, 72, of Lafayette, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws, where he has served since 2008. Clark has been Owner at Clark Solutions since 2015. He was a Partner at Boerio, Clark and Associates from 2011 to 2015, where he was a Consultant from 1998 to 2011. Clark was a Consultant at Coopers and Lybrand from 1996 to 1998, Senior Advisor at Barents Group in 1997 and senior staff attorney at Mitretek Systems in 1996. He was an Instructor at the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1995, an Independent Tax Consultant from 1987 to 1994 and Senior Tax Manager at Arthur Andersen and Company from 1977 to 1986. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Clark is a Democrat.

Elena J. Duarte, 55, of El Dorado Hills, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws, where she has served since 2015. Duarte has served as an Associate Justice at the California Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District since 2010. She served as a Judge at the Sacramento County Superior Court from 2008 to 2010 and at the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 2007 to 2008. Duarte earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Duarte is a Democrat.

Martin D. Carr, 45, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws, where he has served since 2011. Carr has been Principal at the Law Offices of Martin Carr since 2013 and an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law since 2006. He was a Partner at Belzer and Carr LLP from 2008 to 2013, where he was a Principal from 2004 to 2008. Carr was an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law from 2011 to 2012, Principal at the Law Office of Martin Carr from 2002 to 2004 and an Associate Attorney at Livingston and Mattesich Law Corporation from 2001 to 2002. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Carr is a Democrat.

Pamela W. Bertani, 58, of Fairfield, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws, where she has served since 2007. Bertani has been an Attorney for the Franchise Tax Board since 2020 and a Member of the Fairfield City Council since 2011. Bertani was Principal at the Winston Bertani Law Group from 2011 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the Costello Law Corporation from 2006 to 2010 and an Associate Attorney at Weintraub, Genshlea and Chediak Law Corporation from 2000 to 2006 and at Dillingham and Murphy from 1997 to 2000. Bertani was a Technical Analyst at Crosby, Heafey, Roach and May from 1995 to 1997, an Intellectual Property Prosecution and Licensing Legal Intern at Bayer in 1994 and an Associate Research Immunologist at Miles Laboratories from 1988 to 1992. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bertani is a Democrat.

Michael F. Fleming, 58 of Los Angeles has been appointed to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission. Fleming has been the Executive Director of the David Bohnett Foundation since 2000 and a Continuing Lecturer for Organizational Development and Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles since 2003. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Fleming is a Democrat.

Tiena Johnson-Hall, 61, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council. Johnson-Hall has been Executive Director at the California Housing Finance Agency since 2021. She was Senior Vice President and Community Development Finance Manager at BBVA USA from 2014 to 2021. Johnson-Hall was Community Development Manager at Bank of the West from 2013 to 2014. She held several positions at US Bank between 2003 and 2013 including, Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager and Regional Manager of Community Development. Johnson-Hall held several positions at the Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department between 1995 and 2005 including, Director of Housing and Finance Development Officer. She was Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Bank of America Community Development Corporation between 1997 and 2003. Johnson-Hall is a Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Johnson-Hall earned her Masters in Business from the University of Redland. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Johnson-Hall is a Democrat.

