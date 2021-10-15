Life Accurately Paints Living in the Modern Age for African Americans
Floyd L. Griffin brilliant study of the lives of African Americans in a country marred with racismCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African American presence in the United States has had quite an impact in that nation’s culture. Floyd L. Griffin’s “Life: Four Quarters Plus Overtime” is an analysis of all the four quarters of the life of an African American in the U.S. The book uses the unique perspective of sports terms as a vehicle for the prose.
Griffin’s book cuts up the life cycle of a human being into four stages, or quarters. The first quarter covers the early development of the individual, from birth to the teenage years, and discusses the child’s growth into an early adult in today’s society. The second quarter follows immediately where the first ends, continuing well into the quarter-life, and talks about the responsibilities and challenges that young and established adults confront such as finding jobs and forming lasting relationships.
The third and fourth quarters, on the other hand, cover everything from midlife to late adulthood. These chapters deal about heavier long-term topics like leaving a legacy, aging gracefully, finding and maintaining a purpose, and finding contentment. It also goes into overtime, which is all about old age and the last stages of life.
There are two things that make Griffin’s book unique: it is one of the few books of its kind that uses the life and experiences of African Americans as basis for each stage in life. It also simplifies the language into everyday terms used in sports, specifically basketball and football, which makes it simpler for everyday people to understand.
“Life: Four Quarters Plus Overtime” gives readers an unfettered look into the African American’s experience in America today. It is a book about the idealism of growth and the realities of aging in a world where racism is far from an afterthought.
With commentary from people from all sectors of society, African American knowledge, and wisdom, and quotes from scripture here and there, Floyd L. Griffin’s book promises to be an important text in the field of social studies in the future.
Griffin was elected State Senator from the 25th Senatorial District of Georgia and Mayor of Milledgeville, Georgia. Griffin also served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and served as a colonel in the US Army. He is now running as a Democrat for Secretary of State in Georgia to continue the fight against oppression and racism. You can also visit the author’s campaign website at www.floydforgeorgia.com.
Interested parties may purchase the book from bookstores everywhere.
