MEACO Konnect Partners with Nonprofits to Support Underserved Communities Experiencing Hunger
MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021
Local Maryland organizations, S.H.I.N.E. (Sharing Hope In Negative Experiences) Community Development Corporation and Victory Grace Center, partnered with MAD Konnect Foundation, a MEACO Konnect partner, to bring essential resources to children, families, and educators with the Stack a Backpack + MORE community outreach.
“Outreach is in our DNA, and we aim to make a difference in the lives of others every day while building partnerships!”
- Antoinette Alleyne, Director of Administration & Outreach, Victory Grace Center
The initiative began at Cool Springs Elementary School in Adephi, Maryland. Backpacks were filled with non-perishable food items such as tuna, pasta, crackers, juices, and fruit snacks. The Stack a Backpack program distributes food every Friday to support children and families experiencing food insecurity on the weekends. While many federal programs provide meals for children while in school, families may still struggle to provide meals for children on weekends. The Stack A Backpack program aims to fill this gap.
In addition to the Stack a Backpack program, MAD Konnect Foundation is also encouraging educators by partnering with local organizations to provide vital supplies and resources in the “+ MORE” program.
“Stack a Backpack started out all about the kids until we sat down one day and challenged ourselves to make this a stellar program, and that’s when the “+ MORE '' [program] was incorporated. The “+ MORE” [program] takes care of our educators because they are our unsung heroes.”
- Pamela Poole, Managing Partner MAD Konnect Foundation
Studies have shown that teachers are experiencing elevated stress levels, burnout and turnover since the global pandemic. The “+ MORE” program provides hope and encouragement to teachers who could benefit from the additional resources and support.
With a national mission to adopt schools around the United States, MAD Konnect Foundation and Meaco Konnect hope to partner with more churches, nonprofits and donors to support more schools with even more resources for children, families and educators. Learn more about the work MEACO Konnect is doing in the community on Instagram and Facebook.
