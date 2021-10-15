Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,039 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment Offenses in the Second District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment offenses that occurred in the Second District.

  • On Monday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 7:21 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1100 block of 20th Street, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.
  • On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at approximately 6:53 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 500 block of 14th Street, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.
  • On Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended a short time later by Second District officers.

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, 32 year-old Leon Antoine Miller, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment Offenses in the Second District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.